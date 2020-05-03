Nealon, Margaret M. ALBANY Margaret Mary Nealon, 90, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Teresian House Nursing Home in Albany. Peggy was born and raised in Albany, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Parsons. She was a graduate of St. Patrick's Grade School, where she met her best friend since kindergarten, Mary Dolan, and she attended Vincentian Institute. Peggy was employed by the New York Telephone Co. and was a member of the New York Telephone Pioneers. She enjoyed boating and time spent in the Adirondacks, and was a communicant of the Church of St. Francis DeSales. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family. Her legacy of love, hard work, dedication to family, adoration of the Blessed Mother and great faith will live in our hearts forever. Peggy was predeceased by her husband, John M. Nealon. She is survived by her children, Donna, Deborah, and John (Jenny); her grandchildren, Thomas (Vicki), Ryan, Nick, Sarah (Colton), and Melissa; and her great-grandchildren, Madison and Emily. The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the staff at the Teresian House. Due to the current virus pandemic, graveside services will be held privately with burial in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, please do a kindness for your neighbor. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.