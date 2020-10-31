1/
Margaret M. Signer
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Signer, Margaret M. ALBANY It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret M. Signer, 93, who died peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Teresian House. She was born on May 3, 1927, in Pittsfield, Mass. to Anna (Driscoll) and John Marshall. Margaret grew up in Dalton and graduated from Dalton High School in 1945. She furthered her education at UMASS (Amherst) and received a B.S. degree and a M.S. degree. She had a long career as a teacher in Willsboro, N.Y. and Menands. Margaret was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She met her husband, Otis Signer, later in life and they were happily married for 47 years. Otis died in 2013. She was loved and cherished by many people, including her late husband, her brother, James Marshall of Oak Park, Ill.; her sister Mary Shultis of Pittsfield, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews. Peggy had a very special friend, Angela Anderson, that brought so much joy and comfort to her in later years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 900 Madison Ave., Albany at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2. Family will meet friends before the Mass. If you wish to honor her memory, please consider a gift to the Blessed Sacrament Church or School, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12206.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
(518) 482-2698
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved