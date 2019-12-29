Sim, Margaret M. "Maggie" COLONIE Margaret M. "Maggie" Sim, 78, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. She was born in Ellenburg, N.Y., the daughter of the late Francis and Amelia (Arno) Sharrow. She was predeceased by her siblings: Norman, Lawrence, Roger, Barbara, Reginald and Shirley Sharrow. Maggie retired from N.Y. Telephone Company after over 30 years of service. She enjoyed traveling. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, John J. Sim Sr.; her siblings, Alton Sharrow and Myrtle Sharrow; her stepchildren, John J. Sim Jr., Jennifer Sim and Jacqueline Maclutsky; her nephews, Dean, Gifford and Kevin Sharrow. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. All services will be private at the convenience of the family at Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to The Community Hospice. Make checks payable to The Community Hospice and send to: The Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 29, 2019