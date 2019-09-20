Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret M. Simon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Simon, Margaret M. ALBANY Margaret M. Simon, 95, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Mary A. Fisch Simon.Margaret graduated from Our Lady of Angels School and Vincentian Institute. She retired from the New York State Retirement System. She was a long-time communicant of the former Our Lady of Angels Church in Albany, and the former Saint Teresa of Avila Church in Albany, where she sang in the choirs. She was a communicant of the Parish of Mater Christi. She was the dear sister of the late Frank E. Simon, John J. Simon, Joseph E. Simon and Mary R. Simon. Beloved aunt of Joan Conley, Robert Simon (Rosemarie), Kathryn Salerno and the late Frank Simon. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Margaret's family on Monday, September 23, from 9:30-10 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, Albany, to be followed by her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Those wishing to remember Margaret in a special way may send a contribution to the . To leave a message for Margaret's family, light a candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services, please visit







Simon, Margaret M. ALBANY Margaret M. Simon, 95, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Mary A. Fisch Simon.Margaret graduated from Our Lady of Angels School and Vincentian Institute. She retired from the New York State Retirement System. She was a long-time communicant of the former Our Lady of Angels Church in Albany, and the former Saint Teresa of Avila Church in Albany, where she sang in the choirs. She was a communicant of the Parish of Mater Christi. She was the dear sister of the late Frank E. Simon, John J. Simon, Joseph E. Simon and Mary R. Simon. Beloved aunt of Joan Conley, Robert Simon (Rosemarie), Kathryn Salerno and the late Frank Simon. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Margaret's family on Monday, September 23, from 9:30-10 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, Albany, to be followed by her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Those wishing to remember Margaret in a special way may send a contribution to the . To leave a message for Margaret's family, light a candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services, please visit mcveighfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations