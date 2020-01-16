Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral Mass 9:30 AM St. Joseph's Church Send Flowers Obituary

Smulsky, Margaret M. ALBANY Margaret M. Smulsky, 80 of Cohoes and formerly a longtime resident of Troy, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marjorie Claydon Zalucki; and the beloved wife of the late Walter J. Smulsky. Mrs. Smulsky was a faithful parishioner of the former Holy Trinity Church and later St. Joseph's Church in Troy. She was a retiree of the N.Y.S. Taxation and Finance department where she served for over 40 years. Margaret enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing in her weekly poker games, and traveling with her friends to various casino destinations where she loved the many entertainment venues, from the live music to the various shows. But most of all she cherished the time spent with her loving family. Survivors include her son, Walter E. and Angela Smulsky; sister, Beatrice Kobilca; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her infant daughter Kimberly Ann Smulsky; and siblings, Elizabeth Ryan, Mary Joyce Raymond and Edward Zalucki. The funeral procession will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday from the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy to St. Joseph's Church where at 9:30 a.m. a funeral Mass will be celebrated with Father Lucian Beltzner. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home on Friday from 4 - 7 p.m.







