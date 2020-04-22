Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret M. Tricozzi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tricozzi, Margaret M. SCHENECTADY Margaret M. Tricozzi, 89 of Schenectady, died on April 20, 2020, after a short illness. Born in Schenectady, Peggy was one of nine children, born to the late Austin and Lucy McGuire. As a teenager, Peggy worked as a soda jerk on State Street in Schenectady. She attended Mont Pleasant High School, where she met her future husband. After graduating high school, she was hired by General Electric to work in building #31 as a telegraph operator and then a typist. In 1979, after raising her family, Peggy worked for Golub Corporation in the Consumer Services Department. She later took a job with the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance until her retirement. On April 25, 1953, she married the late Vincent O. Tricozzi. They settled into their new house (built by her husband) on Kellar Avenue in Rotterdam, where they spent 53 wonderful years together. Peggy loved spending time with family, attending yearly family reunions with the McGuire clan. Peggy took up sewing at a young age and made many of her own clothes. She enjoyed baking, quilting, attending jazz concerts and Sunday drives with the family. She was a devout Catholic and attended church weekly at Our Lady of the Assumption (Our Lady Queen of Peace) and served on their Rosary Society. She especially loved babysitting and spoiling her 16 grandchildren: Victoria, Madeline, John, John (Maddi), Kristen, Alex, Amanda (Shane), Elena (Ronald), Alexandra (Spencer), Michael, Kaitlin (Robert), Krista, Vincent, Michaela, Christopher and Daniel. She was fortunate to become a great-grandmother to Jack, Emma and Zacchaeus. Peggy was a wonderful mother to her five children and is survived by: Thomas V. Tricozzi (wife, late Rosita DiCioccio Tricozzi) of Guilderland, Karen M. Kulka (husband, Peter Kulka) of Southbury, Conn., Christine T. Lecce (husband, Lou Lecce) of Niskayuna, Jeffrey M. Tricozzi (wife, JoAnn Tricozzi) of Rexford, Michael J. Tricozzi (wife, Maureen Tricozzi) of Clifton Park; a sister, Marion Higgins of Mechanicville; 16 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Peggy was loved and supported by her wonderful caretaker, Nancy Padillo, in the last few years of her life and her family is eternally grateful for Nancy's care and dedication. In addition to her husband, Vincent, she was predeceased by seven of her siblings. Funeral services will be private for the safety of her family and friends. A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to Feeding America (







