MacDonald, Margaret Mary CHARLOTTEVILLE Peg was welcomed home to Heaven on her fathers birthday, August 8, 2019. Her leaving was unexpected but she was doing something she loved with some of her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Peg was born on February 11, 1953. She earned her master's degree in social work from UCF in 1997. She loved her work with children and hospice. Peg was predeceased by her oldest son, Joseph Phillip Sterling who is finally wrapped in her loving arms. She was also welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Richard and Patricia (Klein) MacDonald; and her brother Michael MacDonald. She is survived by her children, Sarah Hannah (Sterling), Daniel Sterling and Robert Sterling; five grandchildren; brother Richard (Kathleen) MacDonald; sister Barbara (Thomas) Finnigan; many nieces and nephews and an abundance of others who's lives she touched. The Heller & Skinner Funeral Home in Worcester, N.Y. is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hellerskinnerfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 20, 2019