Margaret "Gee" McEnaney
McEnaney, Margaret "Gee" FORT EDWARD Ms. Margaret "Gee" McEnaney, of Fort Edward, passed away Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family. She was the oldest daughter of the late Martin and Theresa Connors Callahan. Margaret lived a wonderfully full life. She graduated from The College of Saint Rose with a degree in nursing and later became a drug and alcohol counselor at Conifer Park for over 20 years. In her younger years, she worked for Albany Memorial and the Stratton V.A. Hospital. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 17, from 9:15 - 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org/donate in memory of Margaret.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Calling hours
09:15 - 11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Funeral services provided by
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY 12804
(518) 792-1114
