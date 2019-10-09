Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Margaret McKenna Sanders. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Celebration of Life 3:00 PM St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sanders, Dr. Margaret McKenna ALBANY Dr. Margaret McKenna Sanders "Peggy Hearts of Hearts," 92 of Albany, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. The widow of Arthur Sanders, she leaves a stepdaughter, Drue Sanders (whom she called her daughter) (Paul Gregory); her brother, Edward F. McKenna (Mardie Mckenna); and several very loved nieces and nephews as well as grandnieces and nephews missing and mourning her. She was also predeceased by a brother, John J. Mckenna. She was so kind, thoughtful, funny and quick to give a gentle hug. With her friends and Drue she traveled the world, always ready for adventure. Her favorite trip was the African Safari with Drue. Even up to this year she always beat us at scrabble and our dinner pastime was the daily crossword puzzle and to our amazement always knew every clue to a crossword puzzle. She was a professor emerita at Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, Mich.; and formerly taught at State University of New York at Albany, Simmons College and Emmanuel College (both in Boston). She was a graduate of Emmanuel College (B.S.), Boston University (Ed. M.) and Michigan University (Ph.D.). She was a member of Delta Pi Epsilon, National Business Education Association and the Association for Business Communication. She was active for many years in the Administrative Management Society in Boston, Albany and Kalamazoo and was the past president of the Albany Chapter. She was also the past president of the Emmanuel College Alumnae Association. She was the author of four textbooks and numerous professional articles; and was an active member of Zonta until her death. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 19, in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Calling hours will be in the church from 1-3 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 10 North Main Ave., Albany, NY, 12203 or Emmanuel College, 400 The Fenway, Boston, MA, 02115. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 9 to Oct. 17, 2019

