Morrell, Margaret (Motta) ALBANY Margaret (Motta) Morrell, of Albany, N.Y., passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019, at the age of 98. Margaret was born on December 14, 1920 in Albany, N.Y. Her parents were Giovanna (Donato) and Carmelo Motta formerly of Castroreale, Sicily. She grew up on Green Street in a vibrant Italian community. Proud to be a modern woman she graduated from St. John's High School in Albany and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science from St. Joseph's College in Emmitsburg, Md. Upon her return home she worked at Sterling Winthrop Research Institute, Rensselaer, N.Y. In 1949 she married John Morrell and remained happily married for 68 years. It is said that life is a precious gift. Margaret's life exemplified that phrase. She was a blessing to us all. Beautiful, intelligent and kind, for her family and friends she was a source of love, encouragement and strength. Her family always came first and she was dearly beloved by all of us as Maggie, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Aunt Margie. Her smile and warmth of character were ever present. She will be sorely missed. She participated in numerous school events for her children and volunteered at the Albany Institute of History and Art, St Catherine of Siena Auxiliary, Mater Christi Parish Senior Group and St Joseph's College Alumni Association. One of the founding families of St. Catherine of Siena Parish (now Mater Christi), Margaret and her husband remained long standing parishioners and supporters. The family has many great memories with Margaret including summers on Lake George and later winters in Naples, Fla. She and John were part of an active social scene centered on their church and community. Margaret is survived by her children John Morrell, Jr. (Don Bicoy) and Linda Morrell (Bruce Romanchak); her grandchildren, Emily (Dylan) Hayden and Sasha Romanchak (Elan Pelletier); and her great-granddaughter Madeline Margaret Hayden. Survivors also include many Motta/Donato connections and Albany friends. She was especially close to her her sister-in-law, Teresa Giroux and her children Kim (Kim) Van Der Veer, Scott (Susie) Giroux and Michael (Lauren) Giroux; and her four brothers' children. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brothers: Joseph (Jean), Charles (Santa), Dominic (Katherine) and Samuel (Claudine). A gathering will be held on April 13 from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at Mater Christi Catholic Church, 40 Hopewell St., Albany, NY 12208. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, 481 Route 9w Glenmont, NY 12077. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Daughters of Charity, 333 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg MD 21717 or the . To share a special message with the family, visit







