Mosher, Margaret "Jane" LATHAM Margaret "Jane" Newell Mosher, 88, passed away on November 17, 2020, at her home in Latham, after a brief illness. Born in Albany on February 3, 1932, Jane was the beloved daughter of the late William and Margaret Newell. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann White; and her brother James Smith. Jane was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1950. Jane married the love of her life John "Jack" Mosher on November 27, 1954. She worked in the Volunteer Office at Albany Medical Center Hospital for 22 years before retiring in May of 1994. After retirement, she then volunteered her time at Albany Med. She was a communicant of St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. Jane enjoyed spending winters in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. with her husband after retirement. She also enjoyed Mahjong lunches with friends. She belonged to the sorority Chi Sigma Chi, for 50 years. Jane is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Jack; daughters, Ellen Whipple, Karen (Rusty) Bogdan, Susan (Kevin) Kohinke and Paula (Thomas) Mosher-Erwert; her six grandchildren, Christina, Lauren (Alex), Garrett, Drew, David (Katelyn), and Sarah; and one great-grandson, Luka. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hospice for all their kindness and loving care. The family would also like to thank Dr. Mary Ellen Drislane for her kind and compassionate care over the years. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jane's family on Sunday, November 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 23, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. Please only enter the church from the main doors. Masks and social distancing are required. If possible, please arrive fifteen minutes before the Mass to be seated by the church ambassadors. Interment will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. In keeping with the cemetery floral restrictions and in lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Becky's House, (hospitality home for patients and their family) c/o Center for Philanthropy, St. Peter's Health Partners, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or at www.sphcs.org
. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Jane's video tribute, visit CannonFuneral.com