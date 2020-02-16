Fruscio, Margaret "Peggy" Mullaney GREEN ISLAND Margaret "Peggy" Mullaney Fruscio, 91, died peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in her home with her husband by her side. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Carmen P. Fruscio, Jr. She was the beloved mother of Denise Hartwell, Carla (Pat) Harris, Marc (Tammy) Fruscio, Gabby (Rick) Bultman and the late Michael (wife Patty survives) Coughtry; dear sister-in-law of Tootsie Finning and Mary Jannicelli. Peggy is also survived by many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. It was Peggy's wishes that a celebration of her life be held in the Spring at a date and time to be announced. The family has requested that those who wish may make a contribution in memory of Peggy to the Green Island Senior Citizens Club, 5 George Street, Green Island, NY 12183. Please visit www.mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guest book.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020