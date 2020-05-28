Glaude, Margaret "Peggy" Neaton NORTH GREENBUSH Margaret "Peggy" Neaton Glaude, 88, a resident of the Van Rensselaer Manor, died peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, after an extended illness. Born in Cohoes, Peggy was the daughter of the late Francis and Gertrude Neaton and wife of the late Franklin "Mickey" Glaude. Peggy worked for the N.Y. Telephone Co., then was a homemaker and later as a court transcriptionist. She had resided in Averill Park until 1985 when she and Mickey retired to the Carolina's. There, she enjoyed walking the beach and her part-time job as the "candy lady" in the local gift shop before moving on to being a real estate secretary. She returned to the local area in 2012 to be near her loving family and found a new home she adored at Eastwyck Village before moving to the Manor in 2018. Peggy was a parishioner of St. Jude's Church and St. Henry's Church. Survivors include her daughters, Sue (Bob Ormond) Glaude and Theresa (Rusty) Atchinson, both of Averill Park; grandchildren, Sandi (Jamie) Eyerman, Billy (Natasha) Bentley, Becky (Jay) Sager and Katie Bentley; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Mackenzie, Kennedy, Ella, Mason, Claire and Emma; her special friend "Ben" McGarry; her sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Cornelious and Francis W. Neaton and Lorraine Pelton. The family thanks the staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor for the warm care given to Peggy, especially those on C1. A private burial will be in St. Henry's Cemetery and a memorial Mass will be held in the future at St. Henry's Church in Averill Park. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.