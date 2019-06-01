Parisi, Margaret ALBANY Margaret Parisi, 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born in Albany, Margaret was the beloved daughter of the late Cosmo Lembo and Magurite Tomasone. She was a long time employee of the billing office of St. Peter's Hospital. Margaret leaves behind her loving long-time companion, Dennis Vewoert. She was the beloved sister of Ernest Lembo, and the late Cosmo Lembo, Giovani (Twink) Lembo, Michael Lembo, Gaetano (Joe) Lembo, Edward Lembo, and dearest sister Anna Della Rocco; Beloved mother of Cindy Meister (Jim), Thomas Parisi (Sherry); Grandmother of Sarah Owens (Kevin), Mary Meister, and James Meister; Great-grandmother of Kevin Owens, Kylah Owens, and Addalynn Meister. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her dog Iris, also known as Scuppy. She also loved spending time with her kids playing her favorite games Yahtzee and Farkle. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 3, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at Newcomer, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, thence to Memory Gardens Cemetary. Those wishing to remember Margaret in a special way may send contributions to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 1, 2019