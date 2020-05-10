Margaret R. Card
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Card, Margaret R. SLINGERLANDS Margaret R. Card, 90, passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1930, in Albany. She was the daughter of the late John and Ruth Cody. Marge was employed by the City of Albany. She was a communicant of Mater Christi Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Marge most cherished the times she spent with her family. She will be dearly missed. Margaret is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Donald T. Card; children, Linda M. Hulslander (Paul); daughter-in-law, Julie Card; granchildren, Todd Hulslander (Dawna), Debby Hayes (David), Christian Card (Amanda), Michelle Mangini (Andrew), John Hulslander (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Aiyana, Alexi, Delaney, Ethan, Cameron, Nico, Mila, Greyson, Brycen; nephews, Douglas Card (Gretta) and Scott Card (Trish). She was predeceased by her son, Donald J. Card; and her brother, John Cody. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19 services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17,Chicago, IL 60601.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved