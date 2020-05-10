Card, Margaret R. SLINGERLANDS Margaret R. Card, 90, passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1930, in Albany. She was the daughter of the late John and Ruth Cody. Marge was employed by the City of Albany. She was a communicant of Mater Christi Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Marge most cherished the times she spent with her family. She will be dearly missed. Margaret is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Donald T. Card; children, Linda M. Hulslander (Paul); daughter-in-law, Julie Card; granchildren, Todd Hulslander (Dawna), Debby Hayes (David), Christian Card (Amanda), Michelle Mangini (Andrew), John Hulslander (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Aiyana, Alexi, Delaney, Ethan, Cameron, Nico, Mila, Greyson, Brycen; nephews, Douglas Card (Gretta) and Scott Card (Trish). She was predeceased by her son, Donald J. Card; and her brother, John Cody. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19 services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17,Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.