Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret R. (Amedio) Schillinger. View Sign Service Information Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home 11 Elm Street Nassau , NY 12123 (518)-766-3828 Send Flowers Obituary

Schillinger, Margaret R. (Amedio) NASSAU Margaret "Marge" Schillinger, 72 of Loweree Road, Nassau, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Albany, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. Amedio, and Carmella Amedio (Mastroianni) of Buskirk. Margaret worked for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for over 30 years. She was a member of the New Hope for Life Ministries in Nassau and volunteered at the Gathering Place next-to-new shop and food pantry. She was a magnificent sister to her siblings, and she adored her nieces, nephews, and their children; lavishing attention and taking them on numerous adventures, outings, and camping trips. Her compassion was bottomless, always lending an ear and support to her family and friends. She is survived by her brothers, Joseph P. Amedio of Buskirk, and Peter S. Amedio of Ballston Lake; her beloved nephew, Dr. Frank J. Varriale of Kingston, Pa.; nephew, Joseph R. (Diane) Amedio of Feura Bush; nieces, Jennifer M. (Tom) Danaher of Averill Park, and Jacqueline A. Amedio (Christine Skawinski) of Clifton Park; grand-niece, Rebecca Amedio, and grand-nephews, Jonathan Rogers Jr., Joseph Amedio Jr., and Andrew Amedio. She was predeceased by her husband of 22 years, Andrew C. Schillinger of Nassau; her parents, Joseph J. and Carmella Amedio; and her sister, Linda Varriale. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 8 at New Hope for Life Ministries, 1 Fairgrounds St., Nassau, NY, followed by interment at the Nassau Cemetery. Relatives and friends and are invited to call one hour prior to the funeral, beginning at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret's memory may be sent to New Hope for Life Ministries, PO Box 415, Nassau, NY 12123. Online condolences may be offered at







Schillinger, Margaret R. (Amedio) NASSAU Margaret "Marge" Schillinger, 72 of Loweree Road, Nassau, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Albany, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. Amedio, and Carmella Amedio (Mastroianni) of Buskirk. Margaret worked for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for over 30 years. She was a member of the New Hope for Life Ministries in Nassau and volunteered at the Gathering Place next-to-new shop and food pantry. She was a magnificent sister to her siblings, and she adored her nieces, nephews, and their children; lavishing attention and taking them on numerous adventures, outings, and camping trips. Her compassion was bottomless, always lending an ear and support to her family and friends. She is survived by her brothers, Joseph P. Amedio of Buskirk, and Peter S. Amedio of Ballston Lake; her beloved nephew, Dr. Frank J. Varriale of Kingston, Pa.; nephew, Joseph R. (Diane) Amedio of Feura Bush; nieces, Jennifer M. (Tom) Danaher of Averill Park, and Jacqueline A. Amedio (Christine Skawinski) of Clifton Park; grand-niece, Rebecca Amedio, and grand-nephews, Jonathan Rogers Jr., Joseph Amedio Jr., and Andrew Amedio. She was predeceased by her husband of 22 years, Andrew C. Schillinger of Nassau; her parents, Joseph J. and Carmella Amedio; and her sister, Linda Varriale. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 8 at New Hope for Life Ministries, 1 Fairgrounds St., Nassau, NY, followed by interment at the Nassau Cemetery. Relatives and friends and are invited to call one hour prior to the funeral, beginning at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret's memory may be sent to New Hope for Life Ministries, PO Box 415, Nassau, NY 12123. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close