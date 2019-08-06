Schillinger, Margaret R. (Amedio) NASSAU Margaret "Marge" Schillinger, 72 of Loweree Road, Nassau, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Albany, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. Amedio, and Carmella Amedio (Mastroianni) of Buskirk. Margaret worked for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for over 30 years. She was a member of the New Hope for Life Ministries in Nassau and volunteered at the Gathering Place next-to-new shop and food pantry. She was a magnificent sister to her siblings, and she adored her nieces, nephews, and their children; lavishing attention and taking them on numerous adventures, outings, and camping trips. Her compassion was bottomless, always lending an ear and support to her family and friends. She is survived by her brothers, Joseph P. Amedio of Buskirk, and Peter S. Amedio of Ballston Lake; her beloved nephew, Dr. Frank J. Varriale of Kingston, Pa.; nephew, Joseph R. (Diane) Amedio of Feura Bush; nieces, Jennifer M. (Tom) Danaher of Averill Park, and Jacqueline A. Amedio (Christine Skawinski) of Clifton Park; grand-niece, Rebecca Amedio, and grand-nephews, Jonathan Rogers Jr., Joseph Amedio Jr., and Andrew Amedio. She was predeceased by her husband of 22 years, Andrew C. Schillinger of Nassau; her parents, Joseph J. and Carmella Amedio; and her sister, Linda Varriale. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 8 at New Hope for Life Ministries, 1 Fairgrounds St., Nassau, NY, followed by interment at the Nassau Cemetery. Relatives and friends and are invited to call one hour prior to the funeral, beginning at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret's memory may be sent to New Hope for Life Ministries, PO Box 415, Nassau, NY 12123. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019