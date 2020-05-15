Ross, Margaret SHELBURNE, Vt. Margaret Elizabeth (nee Holbrook) Ross passed away on May 7, 2020, at The Arbors in Shelburne, Vt. with family by her side. Margaret was born on June 24, 1938, in Newport, Vt., as the daughter of Stanley Lucius Holbrook of Irasburg, Vt. and Gladys (nee Goodhue) Holbrook of Sherbrooke, Quebec. She attended Sacred Heart in Newport and graduated in 1956. Following graduation, Margaret and a few friends moved to Hartford, Conn. for secretarial work. Returning to Vermont several years later she worked at St. Michael's College as a secretary for Father Purtill where she met her future husband James Charles Ross. Margaret, like her brothers and sisters, began studying music at an early age. All were required to play the piano for two and a half years before adding other instruments to their repertoire. Margaret "Maggie" played the piccolo and flute in her high school band. She was a proud mother and wife. In addition to teaching her children kindness and manners, she taught her two boys to box and her daughter to sew. She made sure her children were able to read, write and play music too, and because of this they developed a strong bond. The family enjoyed years of listening to her play her piano. "Fur Elise," by Beethoven was one of her favorite songs. Margaret loved spending time with her extended family and would take her family on trips every year to visit the other family groups for adult get-togethers and so all the cousins could grow up together. Margaret also loved to read books and sing in her church choirs. She will be remembered for her lovely voice and as an avid reader who enjoyed spending time in libraries with fellow readers. She was loved by all whom she met. She was a caring and loving woman. There was something special about this lady. She would light up a room with her beauty, graceful presence and laughter. Above all she loved her family, children and her grandchildren. Margaret is survived by her two brothers and two sisters: Rosemary Fogg of Seeley Lake, Mont., Roger Holbrook of Binghamton, N.Y., Pamela LaBounty of Montague, Mich., and Larry Papineau of Woodstock, Vt.; also, by her husband James C. Ross of Wake Robin, Shelburne Vt.; and her three children and their spouses: James M. Ross and Jennifer of Kirkland, Wash., Jeffrey T. Ross and Jenn of Monkton, Vt., and Kelly M. Ross-Gillespie and Neil of Alexandria, Va. Margaret leaves behind four grandchildren as well. Margaret, Maggie, LL, Momma, Grammy: you will be missed dearly. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and community at The Arbors in Shelburne for their dedication and professional loving care. A family memorial service will be in July at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, in Newport, Vt.





