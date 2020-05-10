Marshall, Margaret Rowley SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. Margaret Rowley Marshall, 76, beloved wife of R. Douglas Marshall, passed away peacefully in her sleep at First Health Hospice on March 15, 2020. Midge, as she was known to all, was born in Alameda, Calif. on December 23, 1943, to Walter C. and Mary (Rusty) Rowley. Her family moved to Danville, Ill. where she graduated high school and went on to graduate from Illinois Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. While at college, Midge was a member of the Kappa Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and she met her future husband. Married in 1965, she moved to Albany and raised their two daughters, Cynthia Ann and Pamela Sue, while joining her husband in the family business, the R.D. Marshall & Co. Inc. Later, Midge was the president of the Marshall Sales Agency, and HVAC manufacturer's rep agency she and her husband started, serving the New England states. She also started and ran her own bookkeeping business which lead to her becoming office manager for a local manufacturing company. Midge endlessly loved to learn new things, and brought her fine arts skills to bear throughout her life. She crafted Father Christmas figures, sculpting their heads and hands, creating their clothes, and all the little toys in their bags. Each Santa always told a story, as they stood with loving detail at 20" tall. A true Renaissance woman, she continued to paint, assembled her own computer, and wiled away many hours building model ships with her husband. Her gardens included flowers and fruits, and she took special delight in harvesting her raspberries and blueberries, giving them away to her many dear and close friends at her summer home on Warner's Lake in East Berne where she spent wonderful summers. After she and her husband retired to Southern Pines, N.C. in 2014, Midge stayed active, volunteering at First Health Toymakers, making some dear friends there on Wednesday mornings. Midge was an accomplished seamstress who sewed many of her own clothes, as well as her daughter's wedding dress. She was delighted after her first day with the Toymakers, proudly proclaiming that she was a "Stuffer!" She loved helping to make the small stuffed toy animals for the sick children in the hospital. Midge is survived by her loving husband, Doug Marshall; her daughter, Cynthia M. St. Jean and her husband Jim St. Jean; and her daughter, Pamela Sue Marshall. Midge loved and took great pride in her two grandsons, Jack St. Jean and Christopher St. Jean. A private family service will be held later at the family gravesite in Albany.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store