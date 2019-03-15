Ruggeri, Margaret "Peggy" VILLA HILLS, Ky. Margaret "Peggy" Ruggeri, of Villa Hills, passed away on March 12, 2019, at the age of 66. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul J. Ruggeri; loving mother of Rachel Ruggeri (John Meadows) and Rebekah Ruggeri (Jake Stone); proud grandmother of Marshall Levi Stone; daughter of the late Elbert and Genevieve (nee Keyes) Hoffman; and dear sister of William Hoffman and Elizabeth Hoffman. She worked for the Heart Institute at Cincinnati Children's for the past 11 years. Thanks to special friends Karen Chalfant, Dr. Jeff Anderson, Dr. Nicolas Madsen and Dr. David Spar. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 12 p.m. in the Chapel at Cincinnati Children's Medical Center, where friends will be received following the service until 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
