LeFevre, Margaret S. NASSAU Margaret S. LeFevre, 95, a 60-year resident of Nassau passed away on February 2, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John and Rosie Gesso. She was a Navy veteran having honorably served her country during World War II. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was able to stay in her home and independent following the death of her husband Arnold LeFevre in 2006 with help from her wonderful neighbors Bonnie and Tracy. She was a longtime member of the Nassau Reformed Church and taught Sunday School there for 30 years. Margaret is survived by her sons, Steven (Lauretta) LeFevre of Niskayuna and Douglas (Lani) LeFevre of North Carolina; daughter, Marlene (Jim) DeMarco of Goshen; brother, Paul Gesso of California; sister, Evelyn Mervay of Pennsylvania; and grandchildren, Kellie, Erin, Melissa, Katie, Jimmy and Melanie. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her siblings, John Gesso and Irene Boice. A funeral service will be held in the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Saturday at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Interment will be in New Rural Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA, 02451. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020