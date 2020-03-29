Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Shelly Reilly. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Send Flowers Obituary

Reilly, Margaret Shelly ALBANY Margaret S. Reilly passed away peacefully at the Teresian House on March 22, 2020, at the age of 109. Born in Amsterdam, she was the daughter of the late Thomas B. and Emma Ewart Shelly. Margaret was a graduate of St. Mary's Institute and Reynolds Business College. She was employed by Montgomery County Trust Co. (later known as Bankers Trust Co.), but spent most of her life as a homemaker. She was a life-long parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Amsterdam. Margaret was the wife of the late Edmund J. (Prof) Reilly for 52 years before his passing in 1991. She and Ed served as tour directors of St. Mary's Seniors for 10 years, where they provided one day trip a month, a five-day trip in the spring and a three-day trip in the fall, going so far as Hawaii for 17 days with 21 seniors. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Ann Sliva (Dan); son, Peter (Fran); seven grandchildren, Julie Spitzer (Eric), Tom, Marie, Kathy Trainor (Todd), Joy, Mark (Joanna) and Matthew; and 12 great-grandchildren, Kate, Jack, Sydney, Gabrielle, Ashton, Avrey, Harper, Jayden, Tristan, Lydia, Declan and Lorenzo. She is also survived by one nephew, Tom Shelly II (Sally). In addition to her husband, Margaret was predeceased by her brother, Tom Shelly (Marge); sister-in-law, Veronica; and niece, Nancy. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Teresian House for the wonderful care Mom received the last two years of her life in addition to their thoughtfulness and assistance during the last three weeks in the midst of this pandemic crisis. Due to the Corona virus, funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, Amsterdam or the Montgomery Co. S.P.C.A. To leave a message for the family please visit











