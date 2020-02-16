Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Peggy" Slocum. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Send Flowers Obituary

Slocum, Margaret "Peggy" DELMAR Margaret "Peggy" Slocum, age 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded by friends and family. She was born on October 18, 1920, in Plainfield, N.J. Growing up, she and her four siblings lived in Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois, as their large family moved with her father's employment. She married John H. Slocum in 1941, and received a B.A. degree from the University of Chicago in 1942, and an M.A. in education from the University at Albany in 1961. In the 1960s, Peg was a social studies teacher in public and private schools in Albany. Before teaching, she was a volunteer leader in the N.Y.S. League of Women Voters voting rights campaign for permanent personal registration. After her divorce in 1967, Peg moved to Japan and later, China, where she taught English at the college level from 1969 to 1990. After returning to Albany in 1990, she continued to teach English as a second language to newly arrived refugees at the International Center and to foreign students at the University at Albany, as well as The College of Saint Rose and Union College. Retiring in 2006, she was an active member of the First Unitarian Society of Albany; she spent several months teaching at the Unitarian Society's partner church in Romania. Peg's daughter Sara Slocum sadly died in 1995. Survivors include a son Peter Slocum and daughter-in-law Ann Sayers, of Keene, N.Y.; granddaughters, Emily Slocum (Doug Cubberley) of Nashville, Tenn., and Molly Slocum Smith (Mark) of Darby, Mont.; her two great-grandchildren, Stella and Lukas Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express particular thanks to the Community Hospice team and the wonderful, caring staff at Kenwood Manor in Delmar for their kindness and compassion during the last few months of her life. A memorial service is being planned for the spring. Donations in Peg's memory may be sent to The First Unitarian Society of Albany, the Community Hospice of the Capital District, or to the . To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit







