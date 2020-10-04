1/
Margaret "Peggy" Sprague
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sprague, Margaret "Peggy" WATERVLIET Margaret "Peggy" Sprague, at age 88, passed away on September 30, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Southampton, N.Y., on August 12, 1932, Peggy grew up in Watervliet, N.Y., attending St. Brigid's School and Catholic Central High School. She worked for NYS Higher Education Services Corporation, retiring in 1997. Peggy was a devout Catholic, an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with her family, hosting weekly spaghetti dinners on Monday nights. Peggy was predeceased by her loving husband of 32 years, Ronald Sprague; her loving daughter, Colleen; her father, James Vincent Farley; mother, Margret (Wilson) Farley; brother, "Bobby" Farley; and sister, Joan Farley Cranney. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Mary (Joseph) Hall; sons, Ronald "Joseph" Sprague; Bruce (Ruth) Sprague; and Edward (Nicole) Sprague. She has four grandchildren, who she absolutely adored, Kayleigh (Mike) Pappalardi, Kaetlin Sprague, Ronan and Julia Sprague and one great-grandchild, Stella. Funeral services will be private. A funeral Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, N.Y. 12206. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Konicek & Collett Funeral Home Llc
1855 12th Ave
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 273-3500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved