Sprague, Margaret "Peggy" WATERVLIET Margaret "Peggy" Sprague, at age 88, passed away on September 30, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Southampton, N.Y., on August 12, 1932, Peggy grew up in Watervliet, N.Y., attending St. Brigid's School and Catholic Central High School. She worked for NYS Higher Education Services Corporation, retiring in 1997. Peggy was a devout Catholic, an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with her family, hosting weekly spaghetti dinners on Monday nights. Peggy was predeceased by her loving husband of 32 years, Ronald Sprague; her loving daughter, Colleen; her father, James Vincent Farley; mother, Margret (Wilson) Farley; brother, "Bobby" Farley; and sister, Joan Farley Cranney. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Mary (Joseph) Hall; sons, Ronald "Joseph" Sprague; Bruce (Ruth) Sprague; and Edward (Nicole) Sprague. She has four grandchildren, who she absolutely adored, Kayleigh (Mike) Pappalardi, Kaetlin Sprague, Ronan and Julia Sprague and one great-grandchild, Stella. Funeral services will be private. A funeral Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, N.Y. 12206. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com
.