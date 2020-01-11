Margaret T. Crupi

Crupi, Margaret T. ALBANY Margaret T. Crupi, 91, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late William and Beatrice Miller Klein. Margaret was a loving, caring, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She was the beloved wife of 69 years of Dominic Crupi. Margaret was a school cafeteria worker for many years at Phillip Schuyler Elementary School. She loved the great outdoors and seeing its beauty. She enjoyed the many family picnics at Thatcher Park, the Adirondack mountains and lakes, and her family vacations to the ocean in Wildwood Crest, N.J. She had a strong faith and prayed the rosary daily. Above all, her greatest love and joy was her family and their gatherings together. She was the beloved mother of Donna, Dominic (Donna), Ann (Christian), and John (Kelly); cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Brian, Christian, Michael, Tara (Cody), Hannah, and Jacob; great-grandmother of Levi; sister-in-law of Barbara Klein; and survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mary (Joe), Joseph, William, Beatrice (Jerry), Virginia (Charles), Francis, Caroline, and John; and sister-in-law of the late Joseph (Rose), Charles (Jule), Santo (Isabelle), Carmella (Joseph), Jenny (Leo), Benjamin (Dorothy), and Anthony (Lillian). Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Margaret's family on Sunday, January 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen Street, Albany. Funeral services Monday, January 13, at 10:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell Street, Albany at 11 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers those wishing to remember Margaret in a special way may send contributions to the , 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, NY 12205 or The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell Street, Albany, NY 12208. To leave Margaret's family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
