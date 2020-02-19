Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
23 Crumitie Road
Loudonville, NY
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret DiScipio
Margaret T. DiScipio


1943 - 2020
Margaret T. DiScipio Obituary
DiScipio, Margaret T. LOUDONVILLE Margaret T. DiScipio, 76 of Loudonville, beloved wife of James S. DiScipio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Greenville, Miss. on March 7, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Florence (Benedict) Palmer. Margaret was married to James S. DiScipio on March 25, 1961, and the two have shared a blessed union of 58 years. Margaret was a dedicated homemaker and nanny. In addition to her beloved husband James, Margaret is survived by her five loving children, James (Christine) DiScipio, Cheryl (Thomas) Skaarup, Frank DiScipio, Michelle (Stephen) Martin and her baby Michael DiScipio; as well as her four sisters, Florence "Tudi" Orapallo, Ginger Costello, Marie DiScipio and Elizabeth Isabella. She also leaves behind 10 cherished grandchildren and nine adored great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, February 20, from 3-7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Margaret's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend James Walsh on Friday, February 21, at 12 p.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufrenseandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2020
