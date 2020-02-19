|
|
DiScipio, Margaret T. LOUDONVILLE Margaret T. DiScipio, 76 of Loudonville, beloved wife of James S. DiScipio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Greenville, Miss. on March 7, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Florence (Benedict) Palmer. Margaret was married to James S. DiScipio on March 25, 1961, and the two have shared a blessed union of 58 years. Margaret was a dedicated homemaker and nanny. In addition to her beloved husband James, Margaret is survived by her five loving children, James (Christine) DiScipio, Cheryl (Thomas) Skaarup, Frank DiScipio, Michelle (Stephen) Martin and her baby Michael DiScipio; as well as her four sisters, Florence "Tudi" Orapallo, Ginger Costello, Marie DiScipio and Elizabeth Isabella. She also leaves behind 10 cherished grandchildren and nine adored great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, February 20, from 3-7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Margaret's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend James Walsh on Friday, February 21, at 12 p.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufrenseandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2020