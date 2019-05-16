Partheymuller, Margaret T. COHOES Margaret T. Partheymuller, 97, died peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at The Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Partheymuller. She graduated with a master's degree in nursing service administration from Columbia University in New York City.Margaret served her country heroically as a registered nurse aboard the hospital ship Rescue during World War II. She was stationed in Tokyo Bay when the peace treaty with Japan was signed. She retired as a nursing service consultant following a career with the New York State Department of Health in Hauppauge, N.Y. She was the cherished aunt of numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews. Margaret always found a way to keep the family in touch. She photographed family get-togethers, even sending email and photos from her iPad. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, at 9:45 a.m. in the Corpus Christi Church, 155 Garfield Ave. (at Willis Avenue) Mineola, NY, 11501. Relatives and friends are invited to her wake the same morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc., 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Inurnment will follow the Mass and be held with military honors in St. John's Cemetery, Queens. Locally, a memorial service will be held in Margaret's memory on June 1, at the Eddy Village Green Community Center, Cohoes, at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by her family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. Please express your online condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary