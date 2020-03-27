Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan, Margaret T. TROY Margaret T. (Carroll) Ryan, 85 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on March 25, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Peg was born in Troy on November 9, 1934, and was the daughter of the late W. Edward Carroll Sr. and Agnes O'Brien Carroll; and wife of the late Kenneth W. Ryan Sr. for 57 years who passed away in 2011. Peg graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1952. She retired from the former New York Telephone Company in 1989 after 20 years of service and was a life member of the Pioneers. Peg was a longtime communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Troy. Peg is survived by her children, Kenneth W. Ryan Jr. (the late Lina) of Syracuse, Joanne Sullivan and her husband Matthew of Florida, Paula Burke and her husband Michael of Troy and David J. Ryan and his wife Susan of Latham. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and was predeceased by her granddaughter Dr. Lindsay Sullivan. Peg is also survived by her brother W. Edward Carroll Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Cobleskill; and was predeceased by her brother Dennis "Denny" Carroll of Troy. At Peg's request there will be no viewing hours and the entombment in St. Mary's Mausoleum will be private. A memorial Mass will be held for Peg in St. Augustine's Church at a day and time to be announced. Those desiring may make a memorial contribution in Margaret's memory to the P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Arrangements by The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy.







Ryan, Margaret T. TROY Margaret T. (Carroll) Ryan, 85 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on March 25, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Peg was born in Troy on November 9, 1934, and was the daughter of the late W. Edward Carroll Sr. and Agnes O'Brien Carroll; and wife of the late Kenneth W. Ryan Sr. for 57 years who passed away in 2011. Peg graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1952. She retired from the former New York Telephone Company in 1989 after 20 years of service and was a life member of the Pioneers. Peg was a longtime communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Troy. Peg is survived by her children, Kenneth W. Ryan Jr. (the late Lina) of Syracuse, Joanne Sullivan and her husband Matthew of Florida, Paula Burke and her husband Michael of Troy and David J. Ryan and his wife Susan of Latham. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and was predeceased by her granddaughter Dr. Lindsay Sullivan. Peg is also survived by her brother W. Edward Carroll Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Cobleskill; and was predeceased by her brother Dennis "Denny" Carroll of Troy. At Peg's request there will be no viewing hours and the entombment in St. Mary's Mausoleum will be private. A memorial Mass will be held for Peg in St. Augustine's Church at a day and time to be announced. Those desiring may make a memorial contribution in Margaret's memory to the P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Arrangements by The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.