Sleicher, Margaret T. TROY Margaret T. Sleicher, 94 of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Born on October 15, 1925, in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. Reardon Sr. and his wife the former Mary Ellen "Rhea" Fox. Peggy was the loving wife of the late John H. "Jack" Sleicher. Peggy grew up in the city of Troy, was salutatorian of St. Peter's School and graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1943. On August 4, 1951, Peggy married her high school sweetheart Jack Sleicher. While raising her seven children, she was involved with scouting, PTA and her children's school activities. She spent many summers with her family at their camp on Burden Lake. For many years, she was the bookkeeper for the family business, Troy City Garage. In their later years, she traveled extensively with her husband Jack and they wintered in Florida. She was a member of St. Jude's Parish and attended Mass regularly. Peggy was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 57 years, Jack Sleicher; her brother Charles E. Reardon II; her sister-in-law Jean Hungerford Reardon; and her nephew M. Bruce Reardon (Darlene). She is survived by her children, Joan A. (James) Durso of Latham, John R. (JoAnn) Sleicher of Schodack, James R. (Kathleen) Sleicher of Eagle Mills, Janice M. Hoffmann of Poestenkill, Robert H. Sleicher of Troy, Rita E. Sleicher (Terry Kennedy) of Wynantskill, and Richard E. Sleicher (Sharon) of Niskayuna; her grandchildren, John V. Sleicher (Krysta), Thomas "TJ" (Victoria) Sleicher, Kyle Sleicher (Kelly), James "Jimmy" Sleicher (Rena), Matthew Hoffmann, Sean Sleicher (Dahea), Erik Sleicher, Lauren Sleicher, Katherine T. Kennedy, Abigail "Abby" Kennedy and Henry Sleicher; her great-grandchildren, Griffin, Lilliana, Adrianna, Talia and Wesley Sleicher; step-grandchildren, Brian Durso, Joseph and Timothy White; her step-great-grandchildren, Chris and Riley Perry, Wyatt Picard, Riley Driessen and Carter White; her niece, Mary Beth Reardon; her nephews, Scott (Cindy), Charles III (Deb) and Christopher (Bobbie Jo) Reardon; and several great-nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank our sister, Rita Sleicher for her kind, loving care of Mom, Father Anthony Legato, and everyone at the C1 unit of Van Rensselaer Manor for their kindness and compassion. Calling hours and funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. For online condolences please visit www.wynantskillfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.