Degen, Margaret Theresa Hart COLONIE Margaret Theresa Hart Degen passed away on August 31, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late James J.E. Hart and Blanche Fennessy Hart. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years,Walter A. Degen; and by her brothers, James, Fahter Robert, Edward and Walter Hart. She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Anne Mohr and Willow I. Abair; a grandson Jason Mohr; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1942, and attended Troy Business College. She worked for the New York State Dept. of Labor Unemployment Insurance for several years before becoming a homemaker. Thank you to Dr. David Hornick, Dr. Roberta Miller and Craig Ritchie for their wonderful care. Also to Joe and Rick Miller for bringing Holy Communion to her and her late husband for years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 5, at 10 a.m. in Christ Our Light Church, 1 Maria Dr., Loudonville. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be held in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Please do not send flowers. Anyone wishing to have a special candle lit in her name at the Shrine of Remembrance, please call the church office. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 4, 2019