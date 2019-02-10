Kambrich, Margaret V. SEBRING, Fla. Margaret V. Kambrich, 98, died Sunday, February 3, 2019. Margaret grew up in Churchton, Md. along the shore of the Chesapeake Bay. She worked for several years at the F.B.I. in Washington, D.C. as one of director J. Edgar Hoover's secretaries in the 1940s. Margaret is survived by her son James (Susan) of Glenmont; daughter Patricia Daugherty (Raymond) of Frederick, Md.; and sister Evelyn (Eldridge) Williamson of Solomons, Md. She was the loving grandma of Caroline, Katie, and Sherri. The family would especially like to thank the loving staff at The Manor at Lake Jackson. Private services will be held later in the spring in Churchton, Md. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Woodland Hill Montessori Sue LaVigne Scholarship fund, 100 Montessori Pl., Rensselaer, NY, 12144.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 10, 2019