Muraski, Margaret V. LATHAM Margaret V. Muraski, 79 of Latham, passed away peacefully Monday morning, March 11, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn. Born in Watervliet on April 10, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Essia and Jean Paparian. Margaret was the matriarch of her family and took great pride in taking care of everyone in her life. She was always there to lend a hand no matter what was needed of her. She had a larger-than-life personality that paled only in comparison to the size of her heart. She loved to make people laugh with her sense of humor that could lift anyone's spirit. She enjoyed heading north to the Racino to play the slots. She was a longtime member of the Colonie Lodge of Elks Ladies Auxiliary. Margaret is survived by her children, Doug Muraski of Latham and Dana (Steven) Pembrook of Mechanicville; her grandson Cameron Pembrook; and many close friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Stephen Muraski, Jr. and her brother George. Margaret's family would like to express their gratitude and thank the staff of both the CCU and Hospice Units at St. Peter's Hospital for the care they provided to Margaret. A visitation will be held Thursday evening, March 14, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial, Watervliet. A funeral service will be held Friday morning, March 15 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Margaret in a special way may consider a donation to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Condolence book at







