Piazza, Margaret V. GLENMONT Margaret V. (Currie) Piazza, 89, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on October 8, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Archibald and Catherine (Leach) Currie and was a graduate of Philip Schuyler High School. She was wife of the late Peter T. Piazza. Margaret was a clerk with the N.Y.S. Department of Motor Vehicles for more than 25 years. Prior to her marriage and raising her family she had also worked for the New York Telephone Company. Margaret was a communicant of the Parish of Mater Christi. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family. Margaret is survived by her children, Peter M. (Cathy) Piazza, Kathy (James) Creed, Daniel F. (Marcia) Piazza; and her grandchildren, Dennis Michael, James (Jen), Geoffrey (Chelsea) and Britney (Alex); as well as her great-grandchildren, Brianna, Camden James, Brianna, Margaret and Dylan. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her sister Joan Currie; and her sons, Kevin M. and Dennis A. A special thank you to Jeanie Wiseman, Sr., Mary Frederick and the Hospice Team for their loving care and compassion. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Margaret's memorial Mass that will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26, at 10 a.m. at the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will follow the Mass in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019