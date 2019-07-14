Margaret (VanGarderen) (Hall) Ravena

Service Information
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
12205
(518)-869-1005
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Colonie, NY
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ's Church
4 Charles Blvd.
Guilderland, NY
Obituary
Ravena, Margaret (Hall) (VanGarderen) COLONIE Margaret "Peg" E. Ravena, 78, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Patrick F. Ravena. Devoted mother of John, Scott (Michelle), Eric (Christine), Mark (Hang Nguyen) VanGarderen, Brian (Kim) Ravena and Allison (Thomas) Norris. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m. at Christ's Church, 4 Charles Blvd., Guilderland. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Peg's family on Wednesday, July 17 from 4-8 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will be on July 19, at St. Mary's Cemetery, So. Glens Falls. To view full obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, for the family, please visit www.CannonFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union on July 14, 2019
