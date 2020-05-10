Ryan, Margaret Wilson SAN ANTONIO, Texas Retired art education professor Margaret Phyllis Wilson Ryan was approaching 98 years of age when she passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2020. "Mimi" is survived by daughter Margaret Jane Antee (Ron); three grandchildren; and son Douglas Phillip Ryan (Sandra). Born to Harry and Ida Wilson in West Palm Beach, Fla., she went on to become a Navy Wave cartographer (PO2) stationed in Washington, D.C. during World War II and marrying Douglas Thomas Ryan in New York in 1946. Receiving her Ph.D. in art education at the University of Florida, she taught at the University of Southern Mississippi for 30 years. She led an interesting life: sailing the east coast in the Friendship Sloop "Scrimshaw," traveling, painting, and serving on a Federal Grand Jury. Animals, mysteries, cooking, sewing, knitting and working puzzles were just a few of her passions. She remained active and outgoing through later life. Margaret was a woman of strength, a force to be reckoned with. She was dearly loved and is sorely missed already. Chapel services were held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 7 p.m. She will be laid to rest alongside her spouse of 65 years, Douglas, in the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.





