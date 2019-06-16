Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margarete T. Pfluger. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Unitarian Universalist Society 405 Western Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pfluger, Margarete T. DELMAR Margarete T. Pfluger, age 84, known to all as Margrit, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family in Delmar on April 20, 2019. Margrit was born in November 1934, the daughter of Lisbeth and Theodor Otto of Waldrach, Germany, a premier wine producing region near Trier. She was the middle child and is survived by her older brother Reinhold Otto and his wife Elfrieda, and her younger brother Manfred Otto and his wife Ingeborg. She spent her childhood in Waldrach during the turbulent and dangerous times of pre-war and war-time Germany. After the war, Margrit completed her high school graduation exam (Abitur), followed by a course of study in chemistry, and was then employed as a research assistant in Nuclear Chemistry at the Institute of Technology in Darmstadt, Germany, where she met her husband, Clarence Pfluger, a postdoctoral Fulbright Research Fellow in Chemistry. They were married in Germany on August 16, 1961, the start of 58 happy years together, raising three beautiful and talented daughters - Karin Lisbeth Pfluger, 57 of Berkeley, Calif., Annika Pfluger, 55 of Delmar, and Janna Pfluger-Boucher, 55 of Delmar, who is married to Marc Paul Boucher, 54. Throughout their life together, Margrit greatly enjoyed seeing her family develop with the addition of grandchildren all of whom she loved dearly - Summer Pfluger-Prouting, 18 of Berkeley, Jason Boucher, 16 of Delmar, Daniel (Danny) Pfluger, 16 of Delmar, and Lidia Boucher, 14 of Delmar. In addition to being an accomplished pianist, she greatly enjoyed listening to classical music performances in all forms - concerts, recordings, and recitals. Lastly, it should be mentioned that she loved to travel and although she was proud of her German heritage, she considered herself to be a citizen of the world. A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Margrit Pfluger on June 30, at 2 p.m. in the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany at 405 Western Ave., Albany.







Pfluger, Margarete T. DELMAR Margarete T. Pfluger, age 84, known to all as Margrit, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family in Delmar on April 20, 2019. Margrit was born in November 1934, the daughter of Lisbeth and Theodor Otto of Waldrach, Germany, a premier wine producing region near Trier. She was the middle child and is survived by her older brother Reinhold Otto and his wife Elfrieda, and her younger brother Manfred Otto and his wife Ingeborg. She spent her childhood in Waldrach during the turbulent and dangerous times of pre-war and war-time Germany. After the war, Margrit completed her high school graduation exam (Abitur), followed by a course of study in chemistry, and was then employed as a research assistant in Nuclear Chemistry at the Institute of Technology in Darmstadt, Germany, where she met her husband, Clarence Pfluger, a postdoctoral Fulbright Research Fellow in Chemistry. They were married in Germany on August 16, 1961, the start of 58 happy years together, raising three beautiful and talented daughters - Karin Lisbeth Pfluger, 57 of Berkeley, Calif., Annika Pfluger, 55 of Delmar, and Janna Pfluger-Boucher, 55 of Delmar, who is married to Marc Paul Boucher, 54. Throughout their life together, Margrit greatly enjoyed seeing her family develop with the addition of grandchildren all of whom she loved dearly - Summer Pfluger-Prouting, 18 of Berkeley, Jason Boucher, 16 of Delmar, Daniel (Danny) Pfluger, 16 of Delmar, and Lidia Boucher, 14 of Delmar. In addition to being an accomplished pianist, she greatly enjoyed listening to classical music performances in all forms - concerts, recordings, and recitals. Lastly, it should be mentioned that she loved to travel and although she was proud of her German heritage, she considered herself to be a citizen of the world. A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Margrit Pfluger on June 30, at 2 p.m. in the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany at 405 Western Ave., Albany. applebeefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close