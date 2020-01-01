Gaston, Margaurite M. "Peggy" WATERVLIET Margaurite M. Gaston "Peggy", 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019. Peggy is predeceased by her husband John A. Gaston. Peggy enjoyed playing bingo in her earlier days. Her biggest joy was being "Nanny" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Peggy is survived by her son, John Gaston (Patricia). She is also survived by her granddaughters, Jennifer and Carolyn (Shawn); and great-grandchildren, Ryan, Carter, J.T., Aryanna and Emily. She will also be remembered by her siblings and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. in New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, New York 12189. A service will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with interment taking place at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 1, 2020