Darden, Margie L. TROY Margie L. Darden (Lumpkin) of Troy departed this life Saturday evening, June 27, 2020. Margie was born in Durham, N.C. on March 6, 1933, to the late William and Maggie Lumpkin. At age six, Margie moved to Albany and attended Albany Public Schools and graduated from Philip Schuyler High School. Margie worked for many years as a telephone operator for N.Y.S. O.G.S. until her retirement in 1996. She attended Walls Temple AME Zion Church for many years and served on the usher board. She leaves to cherish her memory five children, Elaine Pettiway (James), Sandra Ford, Morris Darden Jr. (Renee), Karen Darden and Samantha Darden; and her nephew Omar Bennekin (Rachel), who looked up to her as his second mother. She is also survived by five sisters and two brothers, Annetta Young and Vivian Williams of Albany, Edna Thompson of East Greenbush, Wilma Thomas of Newark, N.J., Patricia Greenlee (Horace) of West Palm Beach, Fla., Norman Lumpkin (Linda) of Schenectady and Milton Lumpkin of Albany. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly. She was predeceased by a son Kevin Darden; granddaughter Kyonda Faulkner; great-granddaughter Enivia Faulkner-Cancer; five brothers, William, Harvey, David, Eugene and Robert Lumpkin; and two sisters, Louise Johnson and Carolyn Lumpkin. There will be a private graveside service. Benjamin M. Sturges III Cremation Service.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 1, 2020.
