Margo Ryan Meissner (1939 - 2020)
Service Information
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY
12209
(518)-463-1594
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
View Map
Meissner, Margo Ryan ALBANY Margo Ryan Meissner, 80 of Albany, passed away peacefully at home on January 2, 2020. Margo was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland on February 27, 1939, to the late John and Bridget (Murphy) Ryan. She was an infamous woman affectionately known as Margo. She had a beautiful voice and loved her music, she also loved to have a good time and loved her family very much. Margo was loved by many, hated by few and tamed by none. She is survived by her children, Erik Himmelberger, Marguerite (Scott) Allardice and Janet Himmelberger. She had nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister's Jean, Eileen, Kathleen, Maisie, Patricia; her brother John; and beloved son Christopher Lenaghan. Margo's celebration of life will take place on Saturday, January 11, from 1-3 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. In lieu of flowers her family requests contributions to Autism Speaks 1060 State Road, Second Floor Princeton, NJ 08540 Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 9, 2020
