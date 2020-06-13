Bounds, Marguerite TROY Marguerite Bounds, 87, formerly of the Burns Apartments, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Grand Nursing & Rehabilitation at the Barnwell in Valatie. She was born in Cohoes on September 2, 1932, the daughter of the late Charles and Clara LaCross Blair. She lived in Troy until 1968 when she moved to Castleton for 20 years before moving back to Troy several years ago. She was employed by Woolworth's in Troy and Barkley's in Cohoes. She was also a homemaker. She was a proud member of the Clearview CMA Church in Schodack. She was the mother of Raymond B. Bounds and Marybeth Elizabeth; mother-in-law of Patricia S. Archambault; cherished grandmother of Cassandra Bounds and Jennifer Burns; great-grandmother of Michael Coluccio, Matthew Bounds, Ryan and Devin Burns; great-great-grandmother of Jordan Matthew Bounds; sister of Arthur J. Blair of Troy and the late Charles, Francis, Joseph, Raymond and David Blair. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may attend a funeral service on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet with Pastor Nicholas Becker officiating. Interment of ashes will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. If attending, please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Clearview CMA Church, 275 Schodack Drive, Castleton, NY, 12033. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 13, 2020.