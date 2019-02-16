Heald, Marguerite Dexheimer STUYVESANT Marguerite Dexheimer Heald of Stuyvesant died February 13, 2019. She was born on May 16, 1920, the daughter of Fred and Pearl Winn Dexheimer. She is survived by a stepdaughter, Beverly Ingalls of Clifton Park; a niece, Marna Neal of Dover, Pa.; and a nephew Wesley Dexheimer of Chatham. She also has two great-nieces, a great-nephew, and step-grandchildren. Her husband of 58 years, Irving D. Heald, predeceased her on May 2, 1999. Mrs. Heald was a New York State employee for 38 years, in the Personnel Office of the Health Department for 16 years, and 22 years as administrative assistant in the Executive Chamber for Governors Rockefeller and Carey. She was a member of the Reformed Church of Kinderhook, the Hendrik Hudson Chapter of the NSDAR, Columbia Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Columbia County Historical Society, Friends of Lindenwald, and others. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Albany, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Kinderhook Reformed Church, the Columbia-Greene Humane Society or to a charity of personal choice.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2019