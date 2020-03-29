|
Fonda, Marguerite "Joyce" ALBANY From complications of Alzheimer's Disease, Marguerite "Joyce" Fonda entered eternal life at The Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center on March 28, 2020. Marguerite, always known as "Joyce" was born May 4, 1931, in Troy, the daughter of the late W. Warren Fonda and Edna (Simmons) Fonda Disonell. Raised in Watervliet by her paternal grandparents, Walter W. and Marguerite (Quackenbush) Fonda. Joyce graduated from School #9 and in 1948 from Watervliet High School. Immediately following high school, Joyce worked in the accounting department of the National City Bank of Troy and after two years she entered the Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing where she completed two and a half years of study before marrying Matthew J. Finlan in the First Presbyterian Church in Watervliet. Following marriage, Joyce, worked as an LPN, continuing part time after the birth of her children. In 1965, after several years working at Samaritan Hospital in Troy she began employment in the Cohoes Memorial Hospital as a staff nurse. Following training in coronary care at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, she was assigned to the Intensive/Coronary Care Unit at the Cohoes Hospital where she continued in that specialty until 1979. During this time and while working at Cohoes Hospital Joyce completed education as a registered nurse, graduating in 1976 from the Regents External Degree Program (Excelsior College) with the AAS degree. From 1979 to 1982, Joyce entered a new phase of her career at Cohoes Hospital with administrative assignments as Professional Service Coordinator/Utilization Review Coordinator followed by Inservice Coordinator in the Department of Nursing and from 1982 to 1985, she served as Risk Manager/Quality Assurance Coordinator of the Hospital as well as liaison officer with the Medical/Dental staff. These latter positions, combined with a B.S. degree in business administration from the College of Saint Rose in 1981 enabled Joyce to accept a position with the Northeastern N.Y. Health Care Consortium, of Empire Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Albany, N.Y. As a coordinator of the Designed Care Program and later as administrator, she and team members were responsible for reviewing all aspects of the Designed Care Program in hospitals throughout the Albany area and others from Poughkeepsie to Plattsburgh. The onset of serious health issues led to Joyce's retirement in September 1990. Although retired, whenever asked if she was a nurse, Joyce's answer was "I AM a nurse" and wherever she was, her keen sense that someone needed assistance caused her to immediately respond. Dedication and pride in her profession never wavered, nor did her caring, compassionate nature which combined with a fun-loving sense of humor made Joyce memorable to the many she met throughout her life. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. These qualities remained with Joyce throughout her nearly four years at The Daughters of Sarah. Joyce served as member of several organizations: Gift Shop Treasurer of Cohoes Hospital/ Eddy Ford Nursing Home Auxiliary for many years; the College of Saint Rose Alumni Association Board of Directors as 2nd VP/Reunion Chair and Alumni President, 1994-1996. She enjoyed 25 years as a volunteer at Proctors Theater in Schenectady. One of Joyce's pleasures was crafting ceramics and she produced many lasting pieces. She enjoyed trips to Ireland, Cuba, Maui, Calif. and for twenty years spent extended time at Walt Disney World. Currently a member of St. Pius X Parish, Joyce was a parishioner of St. Bernard's Church in Cohoes until its' closing, serving terms as Parish Council member, Eucharistic Minister and Lector. Predeceased in 2017 by her son, Thomas E. Finlan; Joyce is survived by her daughters, Barbara J. Finlan, Maureen J. Riccitelli and Mary Beth Diamond; grandchildren, Michelle A. McCabe, Tina M. (Michael) Rizzo, Toni Marie Pontore, Charles E. III (Britt) and Timothy A. Diamond, Matthew J. and Christopher T. Finlan; great-grandchildren, Julia, Lindsay and Lauren McCabe, Alexis, Anthony, and the late Vincenzo Rizzo. Survived also by brother Donald (Nancy) Disonell; sister Kathy Fonda; and predeceased by the late Ronald (late Gloria) Fonda, Thomas (late Theresa) Disonell, and Carole Fonda Pierre. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and former daughter-in-law Jennifer Finlan. In addition to her family, Joyce will be missed by many friends especially Sr. Theresa Wysolmerski, CSJ, Grace Murphy Selkis and dear friend and caregiver Barbara A. Carr. Appreciation is extended to the Activity and Rehabilitation staffs of The Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center, to the Blue Unit nurses, with many thanks to the CNAs who lovingly cared for Joyce, notably Latosha Harrington. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass and celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial remembrances may be made to the . For condolences, dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020