Lavigne, Marguerite Murray COHOES Marguerite Murray Lavigne, 95 of Cohoes, passed away with her loving family by her side at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born and educated in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late Francis and Mathilda Heins Murray. Mrs. Lavigne was a school crossing guard for over 32 years. A former member of the Ladies of St. Anne, Marconi Club Auxiliary, Senior Citizen Bowling League, Cohoes Senior Citizen and Silver Tops. Wife of the late Ernest L. Lavigne. She is survived by her children, Diane (Ronald) Mallinson of South Carolina, Denise (Richard) Speciale of Latham, Donna (John) Sunkis of Cohoes and Paul (Betty) Lavigne of Latham; 10 grandchildren and the late Deanna; and 16 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Alice Linberg and Clare Nolan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 a.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Deacon Charles Valenti officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.