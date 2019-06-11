|
Lavigne, Marguerite Murray COHOES Marguerite Murray Lavigne, 95 of Cohoes, passed away with her loving family by her side at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 a.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Deacon Charles Valenti officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from June 11 to June 12, 2019