Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Lavigne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Murray Lavigne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marguerite Murray Lavigne Obituary
Lavigne, Marguerite Murray COHOES Marguerite Murray Lavigne, 95 of Cohoes, passed away with her loving family by her side at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 a.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Deacon Charles Valenti officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Download Now