Lanides, Maria Elena ALBANY On Friday, June 19, 2020, Maria Elena Lanides, loving mother and yia yia, passed away peacefully with her children by her side at age 78. Maria was born in Albany on November 27, 1941, to Elizabeth and John Perdaris. She attended Albany High School and Milne High School in Albany, graduating in 1959. She studied at The College of Saint Rose and Empire State College. Maria worked at Kodak and for the N.Y.S. Assembly and Legislature. She also owned and operated The Pine Hills Coffee Shop, A Touch of Class Limousine, Saratoga Limousine and A Touch of Class Marketing. In the fall of 1960, she married Spiros "Spike" Lanides. They raised two children, Michael and Elizabeth. Maria's greatest joy was being a loving mother to Michael and Elizabeth and a beloved yia yia to Marcus and Ella. She never missed a game even if it meant showing up at the last minute to enjoy a special treat from the concession stand. Maria was also a second mother to Michael's and Elizabeth's friends. Her home was a revolving door for anyone who needed a place to stay, a hot meal or a fun, family atmosphere. Her beautiful backyard was a paradise for her children, extended family and their many friends. There were never ending pool parties, backyard barbecues, wiffle ball, monsterball and basketball games. At all times, happy noises were heard coming from the backyard of 114 South Manning Boulevard. Maria had a huge heart and was extremely selfless. She lived for her children and grandchildren, devoting all of her energy to making them happy. Maria was known for honest opinions and "constructive" criticisms. Maria was very involved in her children's education, actively participating in the PTA and proudly publishing the first yearbook at Hackett Middle School. She was a dedicated member of St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church Community. She sang in the choir and was active in the Daughters of Penelope and The Philoptochos Society. Maria was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Perdaris and her father John Perdaris; and her niece Katherine Bayer. She is survived by her former spouse Spiros "Spike" Lanides; son Michael Lanides; and daughter Elizabeth Gentile (Frank); grandchildren, Marcus and Ella; and her siblings, Tasia Dionissiou, Nick Perdaris, Dimitri Perdaris and Thalia Bayer. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, in St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church in Albany at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria's name may be made to Meals on Wheels, care of LifePath (formerly Senior Services of Albany). To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.