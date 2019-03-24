Jedynak, Maria TROY Maria Jedynak, 89, of Troy entered into eternal life on Friday, March 22, 2019, in the comfort of her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Yawirnyk, Ukraine, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anastasia Wacholowska Roman. Maria, along with her husband Stefan and three young children moved to the United States in 1965 to join her parents and brother. She was a longtime parishioner of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Troy, where she was also a member of the Sisterhood; Soyuz Ukrainok-Troy; Organization for Defense of Lemkivshchyna. In her early years, she was a seamstress for several area clothing companies and later retired from Simmons in Menands. Maria had a green thumb, she enjoyed gardening, singing, laughing and joking with anyone she would meet, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Survivors, in addition to her husband Stefan, include her children, Angie (Aniela) Chomycz and Gene Yedynak. She was the proud grandmother of Maria R. Jedynak, Janie (Pete) Juste, Evan and Estelle Yedynak; great-grandmother of Alayna, Julia, Tatiana, Chelsea and Aiden. Maria was predeceased by her beloved son, Andrew R. Jedynak; son-in-law, Bud Chomycz; and her siblings, Wasyl (Tekla), Andrij, Stefan and Tekla Roman. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and many friends. Family and friends are invited and may call on Monday from 3 6 p.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. A Parastas service will be held at 4:45 p.m. Funeral procession will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning from the funeral home to the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Troy, where at 9:30 a.m. Mass will be celebrated with Rev. Mikhail Myshchuk officiating. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Watervliet. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Maria's memory may send contributions to Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 459 2nd St. Troy, NY 12180.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2019