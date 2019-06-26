|
Choiniere, Maria Montoro FORT PIERCE, Fla. Maria Montoro Choiniere, 66 of Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on May 20, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Bronx, N.Y. She relocated to Florida as an adult and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Second wife of the late Francis (Frank) Choiniere formerly of Cohoes. Maria is survived by her sister Camille Ahearn of Nanuet, N.Y.; sisters-in-law, Jeannette Rogowski of Cohoes, N.Y. and Sue Heather of Lexington Park, Md.; also survived by two stepchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral and burial at the convenience of the family. For condolences www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 26, 2019