Obituary

Monteiro, Maria Natalia

Monteiro, Maria Natalia PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. Maria Natalia Monteiro, 88 of Port St. Lucie, Fla., formerly of Loudonville passed away on October 8, 2019, after a brief illness in Rotterdam, Netherlands while on a European vacation surrounded by her three children. Born in Alenquer, Portugal, Natalia was a resident of Port St. Lucie since 1987, having moved there from Loudonville after her retirement. Natalia and her husband John founded and operated a successful dental laboratory, Tecnident, in Lisbon, Portugal from 1953 until 1969 when they immigrated with their family to the United States. Natalia became an American citizen in 1974. After moving to the United States, Natalia worked as a dental technician for CMP Industries, Inc. in Albany until her retirement in 1987. Natalia loved camping with her family and friends and was crowned Miss Camping in 1950. She enjoyed traveling with her family and spending time and sharing good meals with her family in the United States as well as during her visits to her native Portugal. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews in Portugal. She had many great friends on both sides of the Atlantic and cherished their friendship and time spent with them. She enjoyed hosting parties at her home with her daughter Maria and son Mario, but her biggest love was having her entire family together and enjoying her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Natalia had an infectious smile and laugh, as well as the ability to make everyone around her feel welcomed and loved. She was active in community groups in Port Saint Lucie. She was a member of the Port Saint Lucie Yacht Club for many years, a member of GFWC Port Saint Lucie Woman's Club and a member and past president of the Portuguese American Cultural Club of Port Saint Lucie (PACC). She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her brother Orlando; and her son-in-law William. Survivors include her three children, Maria Monteiro-Childe, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., John Monteiro (Susan), of Loudonville and Mario Monteiro of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; grandchildren, Bryan Childe, Janell Monteiro, Kris Monteiro (Monica), and Eric Monteiro (Rachel); and great-grandchildren, Connor Dessingue, Greyson Dessingue, Sophia Monteiro and Natalie Grace Monteiro. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, December 2, at 6 p.m. at Aycock Life Celebration Center at Tradition, 12571 Tradition Parkway, Port St. Lucie, Fla. Natalia was a longtime supporter of . In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Natalia's memory, to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.



