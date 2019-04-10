Leisenfelder, Maria O. ALBANY Maria O. Leisenfelder, 89, entered Eternal Life Monday, April 8, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Messina, Italy she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Maria Barbera Coglitore. She was the dear wife of the late Clayton J. Leisenfelder Sr; beloved mother of Clayton J. Leisenfelder, Jr.; Mark A. Leisenfelder Sr. and Helen M. Dwyer; sister of Lina Coglitore; cherished grandmother of Tabitha McDonald, Mark A. Leisenfelder Jr., Michael J. Dwyer Jr., Clayton J. Leisenfelder III, Sabrina M. Leisenfelder, Madelyn D. Leisenfelder, Tanner Dwyer, Matthew Dwyer and Alexis Dwyer; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Maria's family Thursday, April 11, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dreis Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206. Funeral services Friday, April 12, at 9:45 a.m. at Dreis Funeral Home, Albany thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany, NY at 10:30 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont, NY.
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019