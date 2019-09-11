Maria Ravalli

Service Information
Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home
633 Central Avenue
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-4454
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tebbutt Funeral Home
633 Central Avenue
Albany, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:15 AM
Tebbutt Funeral Home
633 Central Avenue
Albany, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
607 Central Ave
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Ravalli, Maria ALBANY Maria Ravalli, 80 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 8:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave, Albany. Entombment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Family and friends may call on Friday, September 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tebbutt Funeral Home, 633 Central Avenue, Albany. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the Times Union. To express condolences and for more information please visit, sbfuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 11, 2019
