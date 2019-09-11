Ravalli, Maria ALBANY Maria Ravalli, 80 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 8:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave, Albany. Entombment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Family and friends may call on Friday, September 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tebbutt Funeral Home, 633 Central Avenue, Albany. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the Times Union. To express condolences and for more information please visit, sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 11, 2019