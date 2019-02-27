Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Cocca, Marian GREEN ISLAND Marian Botticelli Cocca, 89, died peacefully, with her family beside her, on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael A. Cocca Sr., who died on July 4, 2015. Born in Green Island, daughter of the late Pasquale and Anna Piacenti Botticelli, she was a lifelong resident of the village. Marian was a proud graduate of Catholic Central High School and had been employed as a receptionist and secretary at the former Aero Vac in Green Island and at the former Peter Seidner Architects in Latham. But her greatest joy in life was taking care of her family. Besides the wonderful Sunday family dinners, she had been a Girl Scout leader, a Den Mother, a member of the St. Joseph's School Mother's Club and many other activities her children were involved in. She loved spending summers at their camp in Schroon Lake, especially when her children were young. She was also an accomplished, award winning artist, still painting beautiful cards for her family for all occasions. She was a life member of the Green Island Italian Fraternal Society and enjoyed her Thursday Night Card Club for over 50 years with her dearest friends; and she never passed up a chance to take a trip to a casino. She had been a communicant of the former St. Joseph's Church in Green Island and a member of its Altar-Rosary Society. She was the loving mother of Anthony (Diane) Cocca, Christine (Dan) DePersis, Michael Cocca Jr., Joseph (Tonya) Cocca and her late infant daughter, Jean Marie; cherished grandmother of Carolyn (Steve Goodman) Cocca, Christian DePersis, Erica, Michael, Mark and Christopher Cocca; proud great-grandmother of Anna Cocca-Goodman and Lorenzo Cocca; sister of the late John Botticelli, Rose Ravida and Giovanna Botticelli (of Italy). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff in the ICU at Samaritan Hospital for the compassionate and professional care given to Marian. Funeral from the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Ave., Green Island on Friday at 9:15 a.m. and in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet at 10 a.m. Interment will be beside her husband, Mike, in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Marian to the Green Island Senior Citizens, 5 George St., Green Island, NY, 12183. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook. Funeral Home McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island

147 Hudson Avenue

Green Island , NY 12183

